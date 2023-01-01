$16,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Lexus ES 350
Location
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10486974
- VIN: JTHBK1GG1E2123408
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 186,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS!! 2 OWNER VEHICLE!! DEALER MAINTAINED FROM NEW!! LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED AND A/C SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER SUNROOF, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS/ SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY, PUSH BUTTON START, ALLOY WHEELS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. DUE TO THE AGE OF THE VEHICLE, FINANCING IS NOT AVAILABLE.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.