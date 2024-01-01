Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>LOW MILEAGE..5SPD. MANUAL..NO ACCIDENTS..SERVICE RECORDS...A/C.HEATED SEATS..POWER WINDOWS.LOCKS and MIRRORS..DRIVES EXCELLENT.!!<br />SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED...FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !<br />HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA<br />We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.<br />Office : 9-0-5-3-1-5 1-8-8-5<br />WEB:www.importconnection.ca</p>

2014 Mazda MAZDA2

71,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Mazda MAZDA2

4dr HB Man GX.NO ACCIDENTS..CERTIFIED!!

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mazda MAZDA2

4dr HB Man GX.NO ACCIDENTS..CERTIFIED!!

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

  1. 1719089312
  2. 1719089312
  3. 1719089312
  4. 1719089312
  5. 1719089312
  6. 1719089312
  7. 1719089312
  8. 1719089312
  9. 1719089312
  10. 1719089313
  11. 1719089313
  12. 1719089313
  13. 1719089313
  14. 1719089312
  15. 1719089313
  16. 1719089312
  17. 1719089312
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
71,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1DE1KY4E0184488

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 71,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW MILEAGE..5SPD. MANUAL..NO ACCIDENTS..SERVICE RECORDS...A/C.HEATED SEATS..POWER WINDOWS.LOCKS and MIRRORS..DRIVES EXCELLENT.!!
SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED...FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !
HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA
We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.
Office : 9-0-5-3-1-5 1-8-8-5
WEB:www.importconnection.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Import Connection

Used 2013 Toyota Highlander RARE 2.7L 4 CYL..NO ACCIDENTS..CERTIFIED ! for sale in Burlington, ON
2013 Toyota Highlander RARE 2.7L 4 CYL..NO ACCIDENTS..CERTIFIED ! 140,000 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Toyota Corolla S MODEL..5 Man. .SUNROOF..ALLOY RIMS..CERTIFIED! for sale in Burlington, ON
2011 Toyota Corolla S MODEL..5 Man. .SUNROOF..ALLOY RIMS..CERTIFIED! 103,000 KM $10,800 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Acura TSX LOW MILEAGE..SUNROOF..NO ACCIDENTS..CERTIFIED! for sale in Burlington, ON
2010 Acura TSX LOW MILEAGE..SUNROOF..NO ACCIDENTS..CERTIFIED! 131,000 KM $11,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Import Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-315-XXXX

(click to show)

905-315-1885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,800

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

Contact Seller
2014 Mazda MAZDA2