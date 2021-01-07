Menu
2014 Mazda MAZDA2

43,305 KM

GX

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

GX

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

43,305KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6462745
  • VIN: jm1de1ky4e0188993

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,305 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 43000 kms!! Clean car!! Single owner!! A/C,  power windows and locks. Car proof clean!! Excellent condition. SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

