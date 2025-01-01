$10,998+ tax & licensing
2014 Mazda MAZDA6
4D SEDAN GS-L ..LEATHER..NAV...SUNROOF..CERTIFIED!
Location
Import Connection
4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
905-315-1885
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 147,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED !...LEATHER..POWER SUNROOF..POWER HEATED SEATS..NAVIGATION..REAR VIEW CAMERA...BLIND SPOT SENSOR...BLUETOOTH...HEATED STEERING WHEEL..
CERTIFIED !! and much more...FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !..
SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED...FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !
HST and LICENSING is EXTRA
We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties are available.
WEB:www.importconnection.ca
Import Connection
