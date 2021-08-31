Menu
2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

111,500 KM

Details Description Features

$28,895

+ tax & licensing
$28,895

+ taxes & licensing

Assurance Autosales

905-637-1921

ML 350 BlueTEC, NAVI, 360 CAM, NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Assurance Autosales

1254 Plains Rd East Unit 12, Burlington, ON L7S 1W6

905-637-1921

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,895

+ taxes & licensing

111,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8060191
  • Stock #: 10283
  • VIN: 4JGDA2EB4EA365735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 111,500 KM

Vehicle Description

FOR INTIMIDATE ASSISTANCE TEXT 905-320-6698

2015 MERCEDES BENZ ML350 BLUETEC 4MATIC, LOADED WITH NAVIGATION, SURROUND VIEW CAMERAS, PANORAMIC ROOF, KEY LESS GO, BLUETOOTH AUDIO AND PHONE, LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, DRIVE ASSIST PACKAGE, AMG APPEARANCE PACKAGE, 19" WHEELS, POWER TRUNK, HEATED SEATS AND MUCH MORE TO MENTION, MUST BE SEEN.

Buy with confidence, this vehicle is in excellent condition

Come see for your self, you wont be disappointed.

Certification $395

Bad credit? don't worry, we have a high approval ratio. Our F&I managers help you get the best interest rate from a wide range of banks.

Financing all types of credit and extended warranty available.

We are located at 1254 Plains Rd, East Unit 12. Our business hours are Mon-Fri 8:00am-5:00pm and Sat 9:00am-1:00pm, and do after hours appointments as well.

Visit our website at www.assuranceautosales.ca

All our prices are plus HST and LICENSING. No Gimmicks and No Admin fees, just our LOWEST price. Our Showroom Prices match our ONLINE prices to Guarantee you always get the lowest advertised price available. Actual pictures and full descriptions are provided for all of our Pre-Owned Inventory.

If you're in the market for a quality Pre-Owned vehicle, stop by Assurance Auto Sales . We're confident we have the right vehicle for you.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Warranty Available
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

