2014 Nissan Altima

472,000 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

2.5SV

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

472,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9219481
  VIN: 1N4AL3AP4EN259292

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 472,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS!! BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, CLOTH INTERIOR, ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, AM/FM/CD, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, PUSH BUTTON START, POWER SUNROOF. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. CARFAX SHOWS WINDSHIELD REPLACED 6/20/16 FOR $817. DUE TO THE AGE OF THE VEHICLE, REASONABLY PRICED FINANCING IS NOT AVAILABLE.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

