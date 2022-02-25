$23,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-315-1885
2014 Nissan Frontier
4WD Crew CAB LWB,ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENTS,CERTIFIED!
Location
Import Connection
4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
905-315-1885
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8384664
- Stock #: NF14
- VIN: 1N6AD0FV1EN762093
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 127,500 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD ,ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENTS,LOW MILEAGE,SERVICE RECORDS!CERTIFIED. !
MINT CONDITION, REAR VIEW CAMERA,CERTIFIED and more..
FINANCING IS AVAILABLE..
SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.
HST, LICENSING and $10 OMVIC fee is EXTRA
We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties are available.
Office : 905-315 1885
WEB:www.importconnection.ca
4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Import Connection
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.