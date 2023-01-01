Menu
2014 Nissan Juke

198,333 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

ZARQ

888-718-9277

2014 Nissan Juke

2014 Nissan Juke

S AWD

2014 Nissan Juke

S AWD

Location

ZARQ

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5

888-718-9277

Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

198,333KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9483609
  • Stock #: 200
  • VIN: JN8AF5MV7ET355344

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 198,333 KM

Vehicle Description

We Are ZARQ

 

A (Proudly) Canadian Company

An OMVIC Registered & BBB Accredited Company

An Authorized Lubrico Protection Plan Seller

A Member of The Used Car Dealers Association (UCDA)

 

HOME OF THE LOWEST ALL-INCLUSIVE PRICES

 

 SAFETY CERTIFICATE & VEHICLE REGISTRATION (LICENSING) IS INCLUDED IN OUR LISTED PRICES*

 

A Live CARFAX Report for This Vehicle is Available on Our Website

 

Visit Our Website, Locate the CARFAX Tab Beside the Vehicle’s Listed Price and Press the Tab to Access The CARFAX Report

 

APPOINTMENT REQUIRED

 

 

Access Our Self-Serve Online Booking System by Visiting Our Website

 

Our Online Appointment Booking System Allows You to Book, Reschedule, or Cancel an Appointment Without Having to Contact a Customer Representative

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

ZARQ

