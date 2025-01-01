Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>NO ACCIDENTS!! 4 WHEEL DRIVE!! 7 SEATER!! LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, REAR A/C + HEAT, CRUISE CONTROL, PUSH BUTTON START, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.</p><p> </p>

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

196,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

SL 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
12120489

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

SL 4WD

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

  1. 1737650951
  2. 1737650947
  3. 1737650950
  4. 1737650952
  5. 1737650953
  6. 1737650954
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
196,000KM
VIN 5N1AR2MM9EC723687

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 196,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS!! 4 WHEEL DRIVE!! 7 SEATER!! LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, REAR A/C + HEAT, CRUISE CONTROL, PUSH BUTTON START, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Good Cars Only

Used 2010 Toyota RAV4 4WD for sale in Burlington, ON
2010 Toyota RAV4 4WD 341,000 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Lexus ES 350 for sale in Burlington, ON
2011 Lexus ES 350 206,000 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Ford Edge SE FWD for sale in Burlington, ON
2009 Ford Edge SE FWD 217,000 KM $5,495 + tax & lic

Email Good Cars Only

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-332-XXXX

(click to show)

905-332-8575

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Pathfinder