$10,899+ taxes & licensing
2014 Nissan Pathfinder
S
2014 Nissan Pathfinder
S
Location
Brettons Imports Inc.
3425 Harvester Rd. #11, Burlington, ON L7M 4M1
289-707-4940
Certified
$10,899
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 121,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that's ready for anything? Check out this sleek, black 2014 Nissan Pathfinder S, now available at Brettons Imports Inc.! With its comfortable beige interior and versatile SUV/Crossover body style, this Pathfinder is perfect for family adventures, weekend getaways, or simply navigating the city in style. This fuel-efficient Pathfinder runs on gasoline and offers a smooth ride thanks to its variable transmission. Plus, with front-wheel drive, you'll enjoy confident handling in various driving conditions. This Pathfinder has 121,000km on the odometer.
This Pathfinder is equipped with a range of features designed to enhance your driving experience.
Here are five of the features that really shine:
- Family-Ready Space: This SUV offers generous seating and cargo capacity, easily accommodating passengers and all their gear.
- Smooth Operator: Enjoy a seamless and efficient driving experience thanks to the variable transmission.
- Stylish and Sophisticated: The classic black exterior paired with a warm beige interior creates a timeless and inviting atmosphere.
- Fuel-Efficient Performance: Enjoy the benefits of a gasoline engine, providing a balance of power and economy.
- Reliable and Ready: A well-maintained Pathfinder is a durable vehicle, prepared to handle the demands of everyday life.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Exterior
Seating
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Brettons Imports Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Brettons Imports Inc.
Brettons Imports Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
289-707-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
289-707-4940