Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV thats ready for anything? Check out this sleek, black 2014 Nissan Pathfinder S, now available at Brettons Imports Inc.! With its comfortable beige interior and versatile SUV/Crossover body style, this Pathfinder is perfect for family adventures, weekend getaways, or simply navigating the city in style. This fuel-efficient Pathfinder runs on gasoline and offers a smooth ride thanks to its variable transmission. Plus, with front-wheel drive, youll enjoy confident handling in various driving conditions. This Pathfinder has 121,000km on the odometer.

This Pathfinder is equipped with a range of features designed to enhance your driving experience.

Here are five of the features that really shine:

Family-Ready Space: This SUV offers generous seating and cargo capacity, easily accommodating passengers and all their gear.
Smooth Operator: Enjoy a seamless and efficient driving experience thanks to the variable transmission.
Stylish and Sophisticated: The classic black exterior paired with a warm beige interior creates a timeless and inviting atmosphere.
Fuel-Efficient Performance: Enjoy the benefits of a gasoline engine, providing a balance of power and economy.
Reliable and Ready: A well-maintained Pathfinder is a durable vehicle, prepared to handle the demands of everyday life.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

121,000 KM

$10,899

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

S

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

S

Location

Brettons Imports Inc.

3425 Harvester Rd. #11, Burlington, ON L7M 4M1

289-707-4940

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,899

+ taxes & licensing

Used
121,000KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 121,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that's ready for anything? Check out this sleek, black 2014 Nissan Pathfinder S, now available at Brettons Imports Inc.! With its comfortable beige interior and versatile SUV/Crossover body style, this Pathfinder is perfect for family adventures, weekend getaways, or simply navigating the city in style. This fuel-efficient Pathfinder runs on gasoline and offers a smooth ride thanks to its variable transmission. Plus, with front-wheel drive, you'll enjoy confident handling in various driving conditions. This Pathfinder has 121,000km on the odometer.

This Pathfinder is equipped with a range of features designed to enhance your driving experience.

Here are five of the features that really shine:

  • Family-Ready Space: This SUV offers generous seating and cargo capacity, easily accommodating passengers and all their gear.
  • Smooth Operator: Enjoy a seamless and efficient driving experience thanks to the variable transmission.
  • Stylish and Sophisticated: The classic black exterior paired with a warm beige interior creates a timeless and inviting atmosphere.
  • Fuel-Efficient Performance: Enjoy the benefits of a gasoline engine, providing a balance of power and economy.
  • Reliable and Ready: A well-maintained Pathfinder is a durable vehicle, prepared to handle the demands of everyday life.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Seating

Air Conditioned Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brettons Imports Inc.

Brettons Imports Inc.

3425 Harvester Rd. #11, Burlington, ON L7M 4M1
