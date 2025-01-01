$6,995+ taxes & licensing
2014 Nissan Rogue
SL
Location
LGA motors
305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
905-412-3805
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
255,000KM
Fair Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV3EC845486
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 255,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Nissan Rogue SL AWD Certified
Elevate your driving experience with this Certified 2014 Nissan Rogue SL AWD. Featuring a bold red exterior and a refined tan interior, this SUV delivers luxury, versatility, and reliability.
Premium Features:
• Panoramic Sunroof: Brighten your drives with natural light.• 360° Around View Monitor: Simplify parking and maneuvering.• Heated Leather Seats: Enjoy cozy comfort during colder months.• Navigation System: Find your way effortlessly with built-in GPS.• Power Liftgate: Convenient for loading and unloading.• Bose Premium Audio System: High-quality sound for your favorite tunes.
The 2014 Nissan Rogue SL AWD is the perfect combination of luxury and capability. Its all-wheel-drive system makes it ideal for Canadian winters, while its premium features ensure every drive is enjoyable.
Call or text 905-412-3805 to schedule a test drive or get more details today!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
LGA motors
305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
