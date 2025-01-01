Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><b>2014 Nissan Rogue SL AWD</b> Certified</div><div><br></div><div>Elevate your driving experience with this Certified 2014 Nissan Rogue SL AWD. Featuring a bold red exterior and a refined tan interior, this SUV delivers luxury, versatility, and reliability.<br></div><div><br></div><div><b>Premium Features:</b><br> • Panoramic Sunroof: Brighten your drives with natural light.</div><div>• 360° Around View Monitor: Simplify parking and maneuvering.</div><div>• Heated Leather Seats: Enjoy cozy comfort during colder months.</div><div>• Navigation System: Find your way effortlessly with built-in GPS.</div><div>• Power Liftgate: Convenient for loading and unloading.</div><div>• Bose Premium Audio System: High-quality sound for your favorite tunes.<br></div><div><br></div><div>The 2014 Nissan Rogue SL AWD is the perfect combination of luxury and capability. Its all-wheel-drive system makes it ideal for Canadian winters, while its premium features ensure every drive is enjoyable.<br><br></div><div>Call or text 905-412-3805 to schedule a test drive or get more details today!<br></div><div><br></div>

2014 Nissan Rogue

255,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Nissan Rogue

SL

Watch This Vehicle
12571196

2014 Nissan Rogue

SL

Location

LGA motors

305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

905-412-3805

  1. 1748405696
  2. 1748405696
  3. 1748405696
  4. 1748405696
  5. 1748405696
  6. 1748405696
  7. 1748405696
  8. 1748405696
  9. 1748405696
  10. 1748405696
  11. 1748405696
  12. 1748405696
  13. 1748405696
  14. 1748405696
  15. 1748405696
  16. 1748405696
  17. 1748405696
  18. 1748405696
  19. 1748405696
  20. 1748405696
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
255,000KM
Fair Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV3EC845486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 255,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Nissan Rogue SL AWD Certified
Elevate your driving experience with this Certified 2014 Nissan Rogue SL AWD. Featuring a bold red exterior and a refined tan interior, this SUV delivers luxury, versatility, and reliability.

Premium Features:
• Panoramic Sunroof: Brighten your drives with natural light.• 360° Around View Monitor: Simplify parking and maneuvering.• Heated Leather Seats: Enjoy cozy comfort during colder months.• Navigation System: Find your way effortlessly with built-in GPS.• Power Liftgate: Convenient for loading and unloading.• Bose Premium Audio System: High-quality sound for your favorite tunes.

The 2014 Nissan Rogue SL AWD is the perfect combination of luxury and capability. Its all-wheel-drive system makes it ideal for Canadian winters, while its premium features ensure every drive is enjoyable.

Call or text 905-412-3805 to schedule a test drive or get more details today!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From LGA motors

Used 2015 Nissan Versa Note 5dr HB Auto 1.6 SL for sale in Burlington, ON
2015 Nissan Versa Note 5dr HB Auto 1.6 SL 156,391 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2005 Honda CR-V 4WD EX AUTO for sale in Burlington, ON
2005 Honda CR-V 4WD EX AUTO 220,765 KM SOLD
Used 2019 Tesla Model 3 LONG RANGE for sale in Burlington, ON
2019 Tesla Model 3 LONG RANGE 127,762 KM SOLD

Email LGA motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
LGA motors

LGA motors

305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-412-XXXX

(click to show)

905-412-3805

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing>

LGA motors

905-412-3805

2014 Nissan Rogue