2014 Nissan Rogue

71,206 KM

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
Burlington Nissan

905-681-2162

SV, AWD, ACCIDENT FREE, COMPLETE SERVICE HISTORY !

Location

Burlington Nissan

4111 North Service Rd, Burlington, ON L7L 4X6

905-681-2162

71,206KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5643459
  • Stock #: Z8662A
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV1EC843946

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Z8662A
  • Mileage 71,206 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Recent Arrival! Odometer is 30633 kilometers below market average! 2014 Nissan Rogue 4D Sport Utility SV Super Black AWD CVT with Xtronic 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V AWD. Serving Burlington & the surrounding area, Burlington Nissan is located at 4111 North Service Road in Burlington, ON. We are your premier retailer of new and used Nissan vehicles. We strive to treat every single customer like family to ensure you have a pleasant experience at Burlington Nissan. This has been our key to success since day one. We are proud to have one of the highest volumes in our region! Give us a call at 905-681-2162 or toll-free at 1-866-413-1665. Reviews: * Feature content value for the dollar, a smooth ride in most situations, plenty of safety features, and flexibility to spare were all noted by owners of this generation of Nissan Rogue. The seamless and fast-acting AWD system is appreciated by many drivers too, who say it provides plenty of confidence in inclement weather. Other feature content favourites included the high-end stereo system and push-button start. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
DUAL AIRBAG

Email Burlington Nissan

Burlington Nissan

Burlington Nissan

4111 North Service Rd, Burlington, ON L7L 4X6

905-681-2162

