4111 North Service Rd, Burlington, ON L7L 4X6
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Recent Arrival! Odometer is 30633 kilometers below market average! 2014 Nissan Rogue 4D Sport Utility SV Super Black AWD CVT with Xtronic 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V AWD. Serving Burlington & the surrounding area, Burlington Nissan is located at 4111 North Service Road in Burlington, ON. We are your premier retailer of new and used Nissan vehicles. We strive to treat every single customer like family to ensure you have a pleasant experience at Burlington Nissan. This has been our key to success since day one. We are proud to have one of the highest volumes in our region! Give us a call at 905-681-2162 or toll-free at 1-866-413-1665. Reviews: * Feature content value for the dollar, a smooth ride in most situations, plenty of safety features, and flexibility to spare were all noted by owners of this generation of Nissan Rogue. The seamless and fast-acting AWD system is appreciated by many drivers too, who say it provides plenty of confidence in inclement weather. Other feature content favourites included the high-end stereo system and push-button start. Source: autoTRADER.ca
