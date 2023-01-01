$12,950+ tax & licensing
905-315-1885
2014 Nissan Sentra
ONE OWNER,LOW MILEAGE !WHITE PEARL!CERTIFIED!
Location
Import Connection
4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,950
- Listing ID: 10239335
- Stock #: NS14
- VIN: 3N1AB7AP5EL694653
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER,LOW MILEAGE !..NO CLAIMS,VERY CLEAN,NEW TIRES ! ..DRIVES LIKE NEW...CERTIFIED..
A/C,POWER WINDOWS,MIRRORS AND LOCKS..ABS...
SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.
FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !
HST and LICENSING is EXTRA
We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties are available.
Office : 905-315 1885
WEB:www.importconnection.ca
