Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Nissan Sentra

88,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Sentra

2014 Nissan Sentra

ONE OWNER,LOW MILEAGE !WHITE PEARL!CERTIFIED!

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Sentra

ONE OWNER,LOW MILEAGE !WHITE PEARL!CERTIFIED!

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

  1. 1690558161
  2. 1690558161
  3. 1690557992
  4. 1690557992
  5. 1690557992
  6. 1690557992
  7. 1690557992
  8. 1690557992
  9. 1690558162
  10. 1690558162
  11. 1690558162
  12. 1690558162
  13. 1690558162
  14. 1690558162
  15. 1690558161
  16. 1690558161
  17. 1690558162
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
88,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10239335
  • Stock #: NS14
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP5EL694653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NS14
  • Mileage 88,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER,LOW MILEAGE !..NO CLAIMS,VERY CLEAN,NEW TIRES ! ..DRIVES LIKE NEW...CERTIFIED..

A/C,POWER WINDOWS,MIRRORS AND LOCKS..ABS...

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !

HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA

 

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

 

 

 

Office : 905-315 1885

 

 

 

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Import Connection

2017 Nissan Frontier...
 135,000 KM
$26,800 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Venza 4W...
 61,000 KM
$19,600 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Grand Car...
 156,000 KM
$10,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Import Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

Call Dealer

905-315-XXXX

(click to show)

905-315-1885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory