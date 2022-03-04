Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Nissan Sentra

156,974 KM

Details Features

$11,395

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,395

+ taxes & licensing

ZARQ

905-630-0070

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Sentra

2014 Nissan Sentra

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Sentra

SV

Location

ZARQ

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5

905-630-0070

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,395

+ taxes & licensing

156,974KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8643188
  • Stock #: 72
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP9EL681081

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 72
  • Mileage 156,974 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ZARQ

2010 MINI Cooper May...
 142,200 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Versa Se...
 132,810 KM
$11,795 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Sorento SX ...
 150,129 KM
$15,295 + tax & lic

Email ZARQ

ZARQ

ZARQ

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5

Call Dealer

905-630-XXXX

(click to show)

905-630-0070

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory