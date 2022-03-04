Menu
2014 Nissan Versa

132,810 KM

$11,795

+ tax & licensing
$11,795

+ taxes & licensing

ZARQ

905-630-0070

2014 Nissan Versa

2014 Nissan Versa

Sedan | SV

2014 Nissan Versa

Sedan | SV

Location

ZARQ

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5

905-630-0070

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,795

+ taxes & licensing

132,810KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8620403
  • Stock #: 66
  • VIN: 3N1CN7APXEL872041

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 66
  • Mileage 132,810 KM

Vehicle Description

We are a BBB Accredited, Consumer-Driven OMVIC Registered Dealership & A Proud Member of the Used Cars Dealers Association of Ontario (UCDA)

 

Our Aim Is To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Experience Greatly Enjoyable and Memorable!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

