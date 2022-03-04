$11,795+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Versa
Sedan | SV
Location
ZARQ
4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5
905-630-0070
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
132,810KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8620403
- VIN: 3N1CN7APXEL872041
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 66
- Mileage 132,810 KM
Vehicle Description
We are a BBB Accredited, Consumer-Driven OMVIC Registered Dealership & A Proud Member of the Used Cars Dealers Association of Ontario (UCDA)
Our Aim Is To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Experience Greatly Enjoyable and Memorable!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
