Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>VERY RARE XTERRA PRO-4X 6 SPD. MANUAL..BLACK on BLACK ! NO ACCIDENTS ! LEATHER .HEATED SEATS....NAVIGATION..REAR VIEW CAMERA..BLUETOOTH..RUNNING BOARDS..TOW PKG.! CRUISE CONTROL..POWER PKG..ALLOY WHEELS..and more.  GREAT RUNNING TRUCK..ALL NEW BRAKES..COMES CERTIFIED !</p><p>FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !..</p><p>SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED...FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !</p><p>HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA</p><p>We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.</p><p>Office : 9-0-5-3-1-5 1-8-8-5</p><p>WEB:www.importconnection.ca</p>

2014 Nissan Xterra

174,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,800

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Nissan Xterra

PRO-4X,6SPD MAN.,NO ACCIDENTS,LEATHER,CERTIFIED !

Watch This Vehicle
13317329

2014 Nissan Xterra

PRO-4X,6SPD MAN.,NO ACCIDENTS,LEATHER,CERTIFIED !

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

  1. 1765570685
  2. 1765570685
  3. 1765570685
  4. 1765570684
  5. 1765570684
  6. 1765570684
  7. 1765570685
  8. 1765570685
  9. 1765570685
  10. 1765570685
  11. 1765570685
  12. 1765570684
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
174,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AN0NW6EN811536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY RARE XTERRA PRO-4X 6 SPD. MANUAL..BLACK on BLACK ! NO ACCIDENTS ! LEATHER .HEATED SEATS....NAVIGATION..REAR VIEW CAMERA..BLUETOOTH..RUNNING BOARDS..TOW PKG.! CRUISE CONTROL..POWER PKG..ALLOY WHEELS..and more.  GREAT RUNNING TRUCK..ALL NEW BRAKES..COMES CERTIFIED !

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !..

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED...FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !

HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

Office : 9-0-5-3-1-5 1-8-8-5

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Import Connection

Used 2014 Nissan Xterra PRO-4X,6SPD MAN.,NO ACCIDENTS,LEATHER,CERTIFIED ! for sale in Burlington, ON
2014 Nissan Xterra PRO-4X,6SPD MAN.,NO ACCIDENTS,LEATHER,CERTIFIED ! 174,000 KM $19,800 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GLS.SUNROOF.CERTIFIED ! for sale in Burlington, ON
2011 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GLS.SUNROOF.CERTIFIED ! 191,000 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD DOUBLE CAB 143.5
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD DOUBLE CAB 143.5" LT W/2LT NAV!. !CERTIFIED ! 167,000 KM $21,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Import Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-315-XXXX

(click to show)

905-315-1885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,800

+ taxes & licensing>

Import Connection

905-315-1885

2014 Nissan Xterra