$19,800+ taxes & licensing
2014 Nissan Xterra
PRO-4X,6SPD MAN.,NO ACCIDENTS,LEATHER,CERTIFIED !
2014 Nissan Xterra
PRO-4X,6SPD MAN.,NO ACCIDENTS,LEATHER,CERTIFIED !
Location
Import Connection
4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
905-315-1885
Certified
$19,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 174,000 KM
Vehicle Description
VERY RARE XTERRA PRO-4X 6 SPD. MANUAL..BLACK on BLACK ! NO ACCIDENTS ! LEATHER .HEATED SEATS....NAVIGATION..REAR VIEW CAMERA..BLUETOOTH..RUNNING BOARDS..TOW PKG.! CRUISE CONTROL..POWER PKG..ALLOY WHEELS..and more. GREAT RUNNING TRUCK..ALL NEW BRAKES..COMES CERTIFIED !
FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !..
SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED...FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !
HST and LICENSING is EXTRA
We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties are available.
Office : 9-0-5-3-1-5 1-8-8-5
WEB:www.importconnection.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Import Connection
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Import Connection
Import Connection
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-315-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-315-1885