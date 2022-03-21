$24,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Nissan Xterra
4WD LOW MILEAGE !NO ACCIDENTS,CERTIFIED !
Location
Import Connection
4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8839562
- Stock #: NXT14
- VIN: 5N1AN0NW0EN801763
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 104,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENTS,ALL NEW TIRES,NEW BRAKES,FULLY RUSTPROOFED !RUNS GREAT !CERTIFIED...
BLUETOOTH,POWER WINDOWS,LOCKS and MIRRORS,CRUISE CONTROL,RUNNING BOARDS..
FINANCING IS AVAILABLE..
SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.
HST, LICENSING and $10 OMVIC fee is EXTRA
We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,25 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties are available.
Office : 905 315 1885
WEB:www.importconnection.ca
4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3
Vehicle Features
