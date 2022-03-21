Menu
2014 Nissan Xterra

104,000 KM

$24,800

+ tax & licensing
Import Connection

905-315-1885

4WD LOW MILEAGE !NO ACCIDENTS,CERTIFIED !

Location

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

104,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8839562
  • Stock #: NXT14
  • VIN: 5N1AN0NW0EN801763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 104,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENTS,ALL NEW TIRES,NEW BRAKES,FULLY RUSTPROOFED !RUNS GREAT !CERTIFIED...

BLUETOOTH,POWER WINDOWS,LOCKS and MIRRORS,CRUISE CONTROL,RUNNING BOARDS..

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE..

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.


HST, LICENSING and $10 OMVIC fee is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,25 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.


Office : 905 315 1885


WEB:www.importconnection.ca


4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Email Import Connection

