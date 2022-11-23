Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Praga R1T Evo

0 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Gray Automotive Group

(905) 926-7121

Contact Seller
2014 Praga R1T Evo

2014 Praga R1T Evo

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Praga R1T Evo

Location

Gray Automotive Group

760 Laurentian Drive, Units 5-6, Burlington, ON L7N 3V6

(905) 926-7121

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9335488

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 1
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Financing available at competitive rates.

Trade-ins welcome!

No hidden fees. HST, licensing and certification extra.

 

30 day, 2000 km warranty is included with every purchase, for vehicles not under Manufacturer warranty.  

 

Our diverse selection of inventory includes SUVs, trucks, supercars and race cars. To maintain our very competitive prices, we are Online only for most of our vehicles.  Free delivery is available in some areas or pick-up from our location. For race cars, please contact us and well schedule you in at your convenience.

 

We strive to make your vehicle purchasing experience as seamless as possible and match it with our after sales service!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Gray Automotive Group

2014 Praga R1T
35 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Norma M20 FC
203 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Radical SR3 XX
78 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Gray Automotive Group

Gray Automotive Group

Gray Automotive Group

760 Laurentian Drive, Units 5-6, Burlington, ON L7N 3V6

Call Dealer

(905) 926-XXXX

(click to show)

(905) 926-7121

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory