2014 Praga R1T Evo
Location
Gray Automotive Group
760 Laurentian Drive, Units 5-6, Burlington, ON L7N 3V6
- Listing ID: 9335488
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 1
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Financing available at competitive rates.
Trade-ins welcome!
No hidden fees. HST, licensing and certification extra.
30 day, 2000 km warranty is included with every purchase, for vehicles not under Manufacturer warranty.
Our diverse selection of inventory includes SUVs, trucks, supercars and race cars. To maintain our very competitive prices, we are Online only for most of our vehicles. Free delivery is available in some areas or pick-up from our location. For race cars, please contact us and well schedule you in at your convenience.
We strive to make your vehicle purchasing experience as seamless as possible and match it with our after sales service!
