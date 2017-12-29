Menu
2014 RAM 1500

267,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

ST 4X4

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

  1. 1687989878
  2. 1687989880
  3. 1687989879
  4. 1687989878
  5. 1687989881
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

267,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10121220
  • VIN: 1C6RR7ST6ES460358

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 267,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FULL 4 DOOR CREW CAB! HEMI 5.7L, 4X4! CLOTH INTERIOR, A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS.FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. DUE TO THE AGE OF THE VEHICLE, FINANCING IS NOT AVAILABLE. CARFAX SHOWS CLAIM ON 12/29/17 NO AMOUNT.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

