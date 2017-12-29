$14,995+ tax & licensing
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Good Cars Only
905-332-8575
2014 RAM 1500
2014 RAM 1500
ST 4X4
Location
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
267,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10121220
- VIN: 1C6RR7ST6ES460358
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 267,000 KM
Vehicle Description
FULL 4 DOOR CREW CAB! HEMI 5.7L, 4X4! CLOTH INTERIOR, A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS.FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. DUE TO THE AGE OF THE VEHICLE, FINANCING IS NOT AVAILABLE. CARFAX SHOWS CLAIM ON 12/29/17 NO AMOUNT.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8