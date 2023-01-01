Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 RAM 1500

121,460 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Gray Automotive Group

(905) 926-7121

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Laramie

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Laramie

Location

Gray Automotive Group

1227 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

(905) 926-7121

  1. 1689890336
  2. 1689890337
  3. 1689890337
  4. 1689890337
  5. 1689890337
  6. 1689890337
  7. 1689890337
  8. 1689890337
  9. 1689890337
  10. 1689890337
  11. 1689890337
  12. 1689890337
  13. 1689890337
  14. 1689890337
  15. 1689890337
  16. 1689890337
  17. 1689890337
  18. 1689890337
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
121,460KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10205850
  • VIN: 1C6RR7NM7ES417992

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,460 KM

Vehicle Description

Financing available at competitive rates.

Trade-ins welcome!

No hidden fees. HST and licensing extra.

 

We are currently open by appointment only. Please email us to schedule an appointment today!

 

Our diverse selection of inventory includes trucks, SUVs, supercars and race cars. Free delivery is available in some areas, or pick-up from our location. For race cars, please contact us and we’ll schedule you in at your convenience.

 

We strive to make your vehicle purchasing experience as seamless as possible and match it with our after sales service! 

 

There are two ways you can buy a vehicle from us. Either “you certify you save” and purchase as-is or avoid the hassle and we can certify it for you. 

 

If you decide to certify yourself, the following statement is as per OMVIC regulations: this vehicle is being sold “as is”, unfit, not e-tested and not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sounds or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fir for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. 

 

Safety certification is available for $695+HST. This ALSO includes a 3-month powertrain warranty for additional peace of mind. 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Gray Automotive Group

2014 RAM 1500 4WD Cr...
 121,460 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Kia Soul
240,288 KM
$7,988 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 3500 Limite...
 30,847 KM
$86,900 + tax & lic

Email Gray Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gray Automotive Group

Gray Automotive Group

1227 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

Call Dealer

(905) 926-XXXX

(click to show)

(905) 926-7121

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory