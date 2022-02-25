Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 RAM 1500

222,613 KM

Details Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Kia

905-632-6444

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

ST TRADESMAN

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 1500

ST TRADESMAN

Location

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

905-632-6444

Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

222,613KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8357196
  • Stock #: 2735A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KMXES414167

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 222,613 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Leggat Kia

2019 Jeep Grand Cher...
 17,690 KM
$50,998 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Sentra SV
 53,010 KM
$16,295 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Highland...
 41,652 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Leggat Kia

Leggat Kia

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

Call Dealer

905-632-XXXX

(click to show)

905-632-6444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory