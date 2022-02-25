2014 RAM 1500

$16,995 + taxes & licensing 2 2 2 , 6 1 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8357196

8357196 Stock #: 2735A

2735A VIN: 1C6RR7KMXES414167

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 222,613 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.