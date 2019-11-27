2014 Tesla Model S

Equipped with INSANE MODE+, PERFORMANCE + SUSPENSION, A 2 YEAR / 76,000KM TESLA FACTORY CPO WARRANTY, BRAND NEW BRAKES, BRAND NEW TIRES and Finished in Midnight Silver Metallic on Black Performance Leather Seating with Alcantara Inserts and Performance Red Piping, a Black Alcantara Headliner and Carbon Fiber Decor Accents. Packages and options include:











PREMIUM UPGRADES PACKAGE:

- Leather seating with lumbar and memory

- Extended Nappa Leather Trim throughout the cabin

- Alcantara Headliner and Dashboard trim

- Power folding, auto-dimming and heated side mirrors with dual curb mirror tilt option

- GPS-enabled Homelink for automatic opening and closing of garage doors

- High Definition backup camera

- Xenon headlights with LED daytime running lights, tail lights and stop lights

- Ambient LED interior lighting









SMART AIR SUSPENSION:

- Customizable Height Settings

- GPS based memory for high obstacles

- Low mode for best aerodynamics at highway speeds









TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE WITH AUTOPILOT:

- Forward-looking camera and radar

- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view

- Full self-parking (both parallel and 90 degrees, reverse parking)

- Summon (self-parking remote via Tesla App)

- Google Maps and Navigation with real-time traffic

- 17-inch capacitive touchscreen









ULTRA HIGH FIDELITY SOUND PACKAGE:

- 12 Speakers plus an 8-inch subwoofer

- Dolby Surround Sound

- Sirius XM Radio

- Bluetooth Audio Streaming

- TuneIn Radio

- HD Radio

- Internet Streaming









SUBZERO WEATHER PACKAGE:

- All five heated seats

- Wiper blade defrosters



- Washer nozzle heaters

- Remote pre-heating of vehicle









OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:

- Tesla Red Brake Callipers

- 21-inch Silver Tesla Turbine Wheels

- All Glass Panoramic Sunroof

- INSANE+!

- PERFORMANE PLUS SUSPENSION!

- Brand New Brakes and Tires all around!

- Carbon Fibre Yacht Floor

- Carbon Fibre Rear Spoiler









This ultra-powerful ultra fast 463HP fully loaded Model S with 687 lb-ft of torque can launch from 0-100km/h in just 3.3 seconds. It has a single charge range of approximately 407km. Range varies based on driving style. It might be a full-size car, but doesn't mean you can't have fun in doing so at the same time without spending a dime on gas. Tesla charger and adapters included.









With the included Smart Suspension package this Model S will remember speed bumps, steep driveways and potholed roads automatically raising and lowering the suspension every time the vehicle is back at the same place with the aid of the GPS positioning system.









This locally owned Tesla Model S P85D is being sold safety certified!









Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing. Expedited shipping available across Canada as requested.









Rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine, as a niche market dealer who specializes in premium Pre-Owned brands such as Tesla, BMW, Audi, Lotus, MINI and Miata, you can be sure that you are getting great cars at the best price in the area. We believe in pricing our cars accordingly so that you don't have to worry about all the hassle of haggling.









We help all our customers through the entire buying process providing honest advice because regardless of whether you're buying a Tesla or a Mini, it is only the second largest purchase after a property.









Finance with $0 down with rates as low as 5.99% OAC.









Balance of Tesla's amazing CPO Warranty valid until December 2021 or until 160,000 km, whichever comes first, as well as balance of Tesla's incredible 8 year drivetrain warranty covering battery, motors and driveline valid until May 2023. Extended warranty options available.