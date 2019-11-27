Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Tesla Model S

P85D AUTOPILOT, PERFORMANCE + SUSP, INSANE MODE, BRAND NEW BRAKES AND TIRES!

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Tesla Model S

P85D AUTOPILOT, PERFORMANCE + SUSP, INSANE MODE, BRAND NEW BRAKES AND TIRES!

Location

Shift Motors

4450 Corporate Dr Unit 6, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-901-4613

  1. 4383765
  2. 4383765
  3. 4383765
  4. 4383765
  5. 4383765
  6. 4383765
  7. 4383765
  8. 4383765
  9. 4383765
  10. 4383765
  11. 4383765
  12. 4383765
  13. 4383765
  14. 4383765
  15. 4383765
  16. 4383765
  17. 4383765
  18. 4383765
  19. 4383765
  20. 4383765
  21. 4383765
  22. 4383765
  23. 4383765
  24. 4383765
  25. 4383765
  26. 4383765
  27. 4383765
  28. 4383765
  29. 4383765
  30. 4383765
  31. 4383765
  32. 4383765
  33. 4383765
  34. 4383765
  35. 4383765
  36. 4383765
  37. 4383765
  38. 4383765
  39. 4383765
  40. 4383765
  41. 4383765
  42. 4383765
  43. 4383765
  44. 4383765
  45. 4383765
  46. 4383765
  47. 4383765
  48. 4383765
  49. 4383765
  50. 4383765
Contact Seller

$66,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 83,785KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4383765
  • Stock #: 1-19-193
  • VIN: 5YJSA1H24EFP54710
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Electric
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Equipped with INSANE MODE+, PERFORMANCE + SUSPENSION, A 2 YEAR / 76,000KM TESLA FACTORY CPO WARRANTY, BRAND NEW BRAKES, BRAND NEW TIRES and Finished in Midnight Silver Metallic on Black Performance Leather Seating with Alcantara Inserts and Performance Red Piping, a Black Alcantara Headliner and Carbon Fiber Decor Accents.  Packages and options include:


               

PREMIUM UPGRADES PACKAGE:

- Leather seating with lumbar and memory

- Extended Nappa Leather Trim throughout the cabin

- Alcantara Headliner and Dashboard trim

- Power folding, auto-dimming and heated side mirrors with dual curb mirror tilt option

- GPS-enabled Homelink for automatic opening and closing of garage doors

- High Definition backup camera

- Xenon headlights with LED daytime running lights, tail lights and stop lights

- Ambient LED interior lighting


               

SMART AIR SUSPENSION:

- Customizable Height Settings

- GPS based memory for high obstacles

- Low mode for best aerodynamics at highway speeds


               

TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE WITH AUTOPILOT:

- Forward-looking camera and radar

- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view

- Full self-parking (both parallel and 90 degrees, reverse parking)

- Summon (self-parking remote via Tesla App)

- Google Maps and Navigation with real-time traffic

- 17-inch capacitive touchscreen


               

ULTRA HIGH FIDELITY SOUND PACKAGE:

- 12 Speakers plus an 8-inch subwoofer

- Dolby Surround Sound

- Sirius XM Radio

- Bluetooth Audio Streaming

- TuneIn Radio

- HD Radio

- Internet Streaming


               

SUBZERO WEATHER PACKAGE:

- All five heated seats

- Wiper blade defrosters

- Washer nozzle heaters

- Remote pre-heating of vehicle


               

OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:

- Tesla Red Brake Callipers

- 21-inch Silver Tesla Turbine Wheels

- All Glass Panoramic Sunroof

- INSANE+!

- PERFORMANE PLUS SUSPENSION!

- Brand New Brakes and Tires all around!

- Carbon Fibre Yacht Floor

- Carbon Fibre Rear Spoiler


               

This ultra-powerful ultra fast 463HP fully loaded Model S with 687 lb-ft of torque can launch from 0-100km/h in just 3.3 seconds. It has a single charge range of approximately 407km. Range varies based on driving style. It might be a full-size car, but doesn't mean you can't have fun in doing so at the same time without spending a dime on gas. Tesla charger and adapters included.


               

With the included Smart Suspension package this Model S will remember speed bumps, steep driveways and potholed roads automatically raising and lowering the suspension every time the vehicle is back at the same place with the aid of the GPS positioning system.


               

This locally owned Tesla Model S P85D is being sold safety certified!


               

Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing. Expedited shipping available across Canada as requested.


               

Rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine, as a niche market dealer who specializes in premium Pre-Owned brands such as Tesla, BMW, Audi, Lotus, MINI and Miata, you can be sure that you are getting great cars at the best price in the area. We believe in pricing our cars accordingly so that you don't have to worry about all the hassle of haggling.


               

We help all our customers through the entire buying process providing honest advice because regardless of whether you're buying a Tesla or a Mini, it is only the second largest purchase after a property.


               

Finance with $0 down with rates as low as 5.99% OAC.


               

Balance of Tesla's amazing CPO Warranty valid until December 2021 or until 160,000 km, whichever comes first, as well as balance of Tesla's incredible 8 year drivetrain warranty covering battery, motors and driveline valid until May 2023. Extended warranty options available. 

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Automatic climate control
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
Windows
  • Panoramic Sunroof
  • Rear Defrost
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • Heated rear seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Xenon Lights
  • PREMIUM PACKAGE
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Premium Audio Package
  • TOUCHSCREEN
  • Front Sensors
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
  • Backup / Rear View Camera
  • Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Shift Motors

2019 Tesla Model 3 L...
 1,477 KM
$66,400 + tax & lic
2015 Tesla Model S 7...
 41,704 KM
$59,700 + tax & lic
2016 Tesla Model X 7...
 45,516 KM
$82,950 + tax & lic
Shift Motors

Shift Motors

4450 Corporate Dr Unit 6, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-901-XXXX

(click to show)

905-901-4613

Send A Message