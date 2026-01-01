$20,990+ taxes & licensing
2014 Toyota 4Runner
PREMIUM PKG 4WD CERTIFIED *TOYOTA MAINTAIN*7SEATS* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
2014 Toyota 4Runner
PREMIUM PKG 4WD CERTIFIED *TOYOTA MAINTAIN*7SEATS* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$20,990
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 200,180 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*22 SERVICE RECORDS*7 PASSENGERS* Gorgeous Toyota 4-Runner inside out. 4X4 V6 4.0L Engine. the perfect blend of rugged reliability and premium PKG Well maintained vehicle. Loaded with Navigation System, Back up Camera, Heated Leather Front Seats, Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Sunroof, Fog Lights, Duel Power Front Seats, Roof Rack, Fog Light, Side Running Board, Side Turning Lights, Leather Interior, and much more.-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available starting from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
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SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
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Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
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We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
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We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
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Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
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Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Windows
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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Auto Moto of Ontario
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905-281-2255