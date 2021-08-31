Menu
2014 Toyota Camry

220,000 KM

$11,500

+ tax & licensing
$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Montague Motors

289-200-9805

2014 Toyota Camry

2014 Toyota Camry

LE

2014 Toyota Camry

LE

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

220,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8000817
  VIN: 4T1BF1FK7EU796442

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 220,000 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST ARRIVED. ONE OWNER CAR Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Montague Motors

Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

