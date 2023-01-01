Menu
2014 Toyota Corolla

177,000 KM

$15,400

+ tax & licensing
$15,400

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

2014 Toyota Corolla

2014 Toyota Corolla

S ,SHARP CAR!SUNROOF,ALLOYS !CERTIFIED !

2014 Toyota Corolla

S ,SHARP CAR!SUNROOF,ALLOYS !CERTIFIED !

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,400

+ taxes & licensing

177,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10290639
  VIN: 2T1BURHE1EC072324

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 177,000 KM

Vehicle Description

DUE TO VACATION WE  ARE OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY !

PLEASE CALL OR E-MAIL BEFORE COMING !

S MODEL !POWER SUNROOF..BLUETOOTH..REAR VIEW CAMERA..ALLOY RIMS..

SHARP BLUE/BLACK LEATHER -TINTED GLASS !! ..CERTIFIED !

A/C,POWER WINDOWS,POWER HEATED MIRRORS ..CRUISE CONTROL..

POWER LOCKS....ABS,TRACTION CONTROL...

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !

HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA

 

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

 

 

 

Office : 905-315 1885

 

 

 

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

