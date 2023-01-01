$15,400+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-315-1885
2014 Toyota Corolla
S ,SHARP CAR!SUNROOF,ALLOYS !CERTIFIED !
Location
Import Connection
4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
905-315-1885
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,400
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10290639
- VIN: 2T1BURHE1EC072324
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 177,000 KM
Vehicle Description
DUE TO VACATION WE ARE OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY !
PLEASE CALL OR E-MAIL BEFORE COMING !
S MODEL !POWER SUNROOF..BLUETOOTH..REAR VIEW CAMERA..ALLOY RIMS..
SHARP BLUE/BLACK LEATHER -TINTED GLASS !! ..CERTIFIED !
A/C,POWER WINDOWS,POWER HEATED MIRRORS ..CRUISE CONTROL..
POWER LOCKS....ABS,TRACTION CONTROL...
SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.
FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !
HST and LICENSING is EXTRA
We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties are available.
Office : 905-315 1885
WEB:www.importconnection.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Import Connection
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.