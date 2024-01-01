Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>ONE OWNER 2014 TOYOTA PRIUS. CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS. LOADED WITH FEATURES LIKE</div><div>NAVIGATION</div><div>REAR VIEW CAMERA</div><div>SUNROOF</div><div>AND MUCH MORE</div><div><br /></div><div>Credit Cards Accepted</div><div><br /></div><div>Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***</div>

2014 Toyota Prius

192,900 KM

Details Description Features

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Toyota Prius

5DR HB

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota Prius

5DR HB

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

  1. 11026556
  2. 11026556
  3. 11026556
  4. 11026556
  5. 11026556
  6. 11026556
  7. 11026556
  8. 11026556
  9. 11026556
  10. 11026556
  11. 11026556
  12. 11026556
  13. 11026556
  14. 11026556
  15. 11026556
Contact Seller

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
192,900KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTDKN3DU7E1741837

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 192,900 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER 2014 TOYOTA PRIUS. CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS. LOADED WITH FEATURES LIKENAVIGATIONREAR VIEW CAMERASUNROOFAND MUCH MORE
Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Montague Motors

Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan 4dr 2.0L Auto Trendline for sale in Burlington, ON
2014 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan 4dr 2.0L Auto Trendline 105,000 KM $10,000 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD 4dr V6 Auto Limited w/Navi for sale in Burlington, ON
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD 4dr V6 Auto Limited w/Navi 111,000 KM $11,250 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota RAV4 FWD 4dr LE for sale in Burlington, ON
2014 Toyota RAV4 FWD 4dr LE 160,000 KM $14,500 + tax & lic

Email Montague Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

Call Dealer

289-200-XXXX

(click to show)

289-200-9805

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Montague Motors

289-200-9805

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota Prius