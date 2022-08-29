Menu
2014 Toyota RAV4

162,000 KM

Details Description Features

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

LIMITED

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

162,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9103393
  VIN: 2T3DFREV3EW126347

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS!! 1 OWNER!! A/C CLIMATE CONTROL, ALLOY WHEELS, LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED AND POWER SEATS, POWER FACTORY SUNROOF, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, AM/FM/CD/AUX, BLUETOOTH. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

