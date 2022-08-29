$21,995+ tax & licensing
Good Cars Only
905-332-8575
2014 Toyota RAV4
LIMITED
Location
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
162,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9103393
- VIN: 2T3DFREV3EW126347
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 162,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS!! 1 OWNER!! A/C CLIMATE CONTROL, ALLOY WHEELS, LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED AND POWER SEATS, POWER FACTORY SUNROOF, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, AM/FM/CD/AUX, BLUETOOTH. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
