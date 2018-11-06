$18,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Sequoia
SR5 4X4
Location
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 260,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED!! 8 SEATER!! 4X4!! HEATED SEATS, LEATHER INTERIOR, CRUISE CONTROL, BACKUP CAMERA, POWER SUNROOF, AFTER MARKET RIMS, 3 ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. CARFAX SHOWS A CLAIM ON 6/11/18 FOR $3112.
+ taxes & licensing
