<p>LOADED!! 8 SEATER!! 4X4!! HEATED SEATS, LEATHER INTERIOR, CRUISE CONTROL, BACKUP CAMERA, POWER SUNROOF, AFTER MARKET RIMS, 3 ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. CARFAX SHOWS A CLAIM ON 6/11/18 FOR $3112.</p><p> </p>

2014 Toyota Sequoia

260,000 KM

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Sequoia

SR5 4X4

12120507

2014 Toyota Sequoia

SR5 4X4

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
260,000KM
VIN 5TDBY5G17ES095626

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 260,000 KM

LOADED!! 8 SEATER!! 4X4!! HEATED SEATS, LEATHER INTERIOR, CRUISE CONTROL, BACKUP CAMERA, POWER SUNROOF, AFTER MARKET RIMS, 3 ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. CARFAX SHOWS A CLAIM ON 6/11/18 FOR $3112.

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575

2014 Toyota Sequoia