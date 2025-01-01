$24,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Tacoma
V6-TRD CREW LONG 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
150,070KM
VIN 5TFMU4FN8EX024321
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 150,070 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR**V6 TRD LONG BED *4x4* Very Clean Toyota Tacoma with Automatic Transmission has Back Up Camera, Alloys and Cruise Control. Silver on Tan Interior: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Tow Hitch, Alloys, Direction Compass, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Fog Lights, Steering Mounted Controls, Tow Hitch, Bed Liner, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Seating
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
4x4
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
Email Auto Moto of Ontario
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Call Dealer
905-281-XXXX(click to show)
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario
905-281-2255
2014 Toyota Tacoma