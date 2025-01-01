Menu
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*<span>*V6 TRD LONG BED </span><span>*</span><span>4x4* Very Clean Toyota Tacoma </span><span>with Automatic Transmission has Back Up Camera, Alloys and Cruise Control. Silver on Tan Interior: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Tow Hitch, Alloys, Direction Compass, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Fog Lights, Steering Mounted Controls, Tow Hitch, Bed Liner,</span><span> and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><br /><div><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></div>

2014 Toyota Tacoma

150,070 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
150,070KM
VIN 5TFMU4FN8EX024321

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,070 KM

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR**V6 TRD LONG BED *4x4* Very Clean Toyota Tacoma with Automatic Transmission has Back Up Camera, Alloys and Cruise Control. Silver on Tan Interior: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Tow Hitch, Alloys, Direction Compass, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Fog Lights, Steering Mounted Controls, Tow Hitch, Bed Liner, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
4x4
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
