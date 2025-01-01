$15,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2014 Toyota Venza
LE V6 AWD CERTIFIED *TOYOTA MAINTAIN* DUAL ROOF HEATED LEATHER BLUETOOTH ALLOYS
2014 Toyota Venza
LE V6 AWD CERTIFIED *TOYOTA MAINTAIN* DUAL ROOF HEATED LEATHER BLUETOOTH ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
170,540KM
VIN 4T3BK3BB6EU098408
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 170,540 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*UP TO DATE TOYOTA SERVICE RECORDS* TOYOTA VENZA AWD XLE in a Good Shape. Inside/ Out 3.5L V6 AWD with Automatic Transmission. Pearl White on White Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Power Tail Gate, Duel Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Light, Power Driver Seat, Direction compass, Side Turning Signals, Wood Interior, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Interior
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Trim
Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Premium Interior Trim Level
Service Records Included
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario
2018 Ford Edge SEL AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH PANO ROOF HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 158,000 KM $15,495 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-250 SD 6.2L V8 XLT-SUPER DUTY CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA CRUISE ALLOYS 185,530 KM $36,995 + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-150 3.5L V6 XLT CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* FORD MAINTAIN* NAV CAMERA CRUISE ALLOYS 215,580 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Auto Moto of Ontario
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-281-XXXX(click to show)
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario
905-281-2255
2014 Toyota Venza