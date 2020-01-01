Menu
2014 Volkswagen Passat

2.0 TDI Trendline

2014 Volkswagen Passat

2.0 TDI Trendline|

Location

Car Nation Canada

4315 N Service Road, Burlington, ON L7L 4X7

905-332-1741

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 63,616KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4495746
  • Stock #: CN6140
  • VIN: 1VWAN7A32EC089824
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Safety
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Additional Features
  • Cloth Interior

