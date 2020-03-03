Menu
2015 Acura RLX

Sport Hybrid SPORT HYBRID | LOWKMS | OFFLEASE

Location

Acura On Brant

629 Brant St, Burlington, ON L7R 2H1

905-333-4144

$29,889

+ taxes & licensing

  • 44,623KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4808562
  • Stock #: D496
  • VIN: JH4KC2F92FC800029
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

[7 Year/130,000KMS Acura Certified Pre-Owned Warranty Included] THIS AWD ACURA RLX SPORT HYBRID Is A One Owner Vehicle Off Lease Out Of Unionville, ON With A Clean Carproof Report, Meaning No Accidents Or Claims. Fresh Oil Change Done, Brakes and Tires in Good Condition. Dealer Serviced & Maintained Since New - Full Service Report Available Upon Request. This Vehicle Is Equipped With Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist System, Blind-Spot Detection System, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Jewel Eye LED Lights, Key-less Entry, Push To Start, Full Leather Interior, Heated/Ventilated/Memory/Power Seats, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Automatic Headlights, Headlight Washers, Spoiler, Fog Lights, Paddle Shifters, 360-Degree Rear-view Camera, Leather/Heated Steering Wheel, Home link System, Dual Climate AC, AM/FM/XM/CD/AUX/USB/HDD. This Vehicle Has A 7 Speed Automatic Transmission & A 3.5L 377 Horsepower V6 Engine (Certified & E-Tested In Road Ready Condition, Everything In Working Order). Fantastic Overall Condition Inside & Out!! Very Well Kept Since New. Non-Smoker Vehicle. Acura on Brant - A proud member of the Leggat Auto Group. Servicing Burlington, Halton, Hamilton, Grimsby, Waterdown, Toronto, Mississauga, Oakville, Stoney Creek, London, St.Catharines, Niagara Falls, & Surrounding Areas. Minutes from the QEW and 403. Carproof Verified. Good or Bad Credit, No Problem! All Credit Welcome OAC. Full Service Department with FREE Loaner Cars & Body Shop. Call and Book your Appointment Today!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Navigation System
  • HEADS UP DISPLAY
  • 7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

