*SAFETY INCLUDED*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Nice Clean Audi A3 Premium Plus 2.0L 4Cyl Quattro AWD with Automatic Transmission. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Steering Mounted Controls, Power Sport Front Heated Seat, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Front and Reverse Parking Sensors, Premium Audio System Bang & Olufsen, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.

2015 Audi A3

78,150 KM

$17,795

+ tax & licensing
Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$17,795

+ taxes & licensing

Used
78,150KM
VIN WAUFFRFF4F1025234

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3191
  • Mileage 78,150 KM

*SAFETY INCLUDED*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Nice Clean Audi A3 Premium Plus 2.0L 4Cyl Quattro AWD with Automatic Transmission. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Steering Mounted Controls, Power Sport Front Heated Seat, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Front and Reverse Parking Sensors, Premium Audio System Bang & Olufsen, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Curb Side Mirrors
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
Front Sensors
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Door Code Entry
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
$17,795

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2015 Audi A3