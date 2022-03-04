$25,995+ tax & licensing
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
ZARQ
905-630-0070
2015 Audi A3
Technik | Quattro | S-Line
Location
4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
103,028KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Stock #: 55
- VIN: WAUKFRFF4F1002986
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 103,028 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW - 2015 AUDI A3 TECHNIK S LINE FULLY LOADED WITH S LINE PACKAGE, ACTIVE LANE ASSIST, AND NO ACCIDENTS! ONLY 103,000 KM!
We are a BBB Accredited, Consumer-Driven OMVIC Registered Dealership & A Proud Member of the Used Cars Dealers Association of Ontario (UCDA)
Our Aim Is To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Experience Greatly Enjoyable and Memorable!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
