Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Audi A3

103,028 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

ZARQ

905-630-0070

Contact Seller
2015 Audi A3

2015 Audi A3

Technik | Quattro | S-Line

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Audi A3

Technik | Quattro | S-Line

Location

ZARQ

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5

905-630-0070

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

103,028KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8540135
  • Stock #: 55
  • VIN: WAUKFRFF4F1002986

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 55
  • Mileage 103,028 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW - 2015 AUDI A3 TECHNIK S LINE FULLY LOADED WITH S LINE PACKAGE, ACTIVE LANE ASSIST, AND NO ACCIDENTS! ONLY 103,000 KM! 

We are a BBB Accredited, Consumer-Driven OMVIC Registered Dealership & A Proud Member of the Used Cars Dealers Association of Ontario (UCDA)

 

Our Aim Is To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Experience Greatly Enjoyable and Memorable!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ZARQ

2015 Audi A3 Technik...
 103,028 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2014 BMW 3 Series 32...
 89,515 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2012 Kia Optima EX+ ...
 169,495 KM
$9,975 + tax & lic

Email ZARQ

ZARQ

ZARQ

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5

Call Dealer

905-630-XXXX

(click to show)

905-630-0070

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory