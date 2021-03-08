Menu
2015 BMW 3 Series

225,101 KM

Details Description Features

$13,985

+ tax & licensing
$13,985

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

2015 BMW 3 Series

2015 BMW 3 Series

328d xDrive

2015 BMW 3 Series

328d xDrive

Location

Total Auto Sales

3366 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7N 3M8

647-621-8555

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$13,985

+ taxes & licensing

225,101KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6686453
  VIN: WBA3K5C5XFK547525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 225,101 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST TRADED IN! ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS! CARFAX VERIFIED! **

** DONT MISS THIS ONE! HIGHER HWY KMS, SHOWS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW!! **

 

 

===>> Click Here for CARFAX Report:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=QSbXO1PTVmZvTpWGnCKbVGZrwV4Ec6pt

 

 

===>> APPLY ONLINE WWW.TOTALAUTOSALE.COM

 

 

===>> FINANCE $0 DOWN - 60 MONTH - $140 BI-WEEKLY TAX IN - O.A.C.

 

 

** GORGEOUS MINERAL GREY OVER PREMIUM OYSTER DAKOTA LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH LUXURY LINE PACKAGE, NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC ROOF, BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA, PREMIUM REAL LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, POWER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, VOICE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, RAIN SENSOR WIPERS, PARK DISTANCE CONTROL, HANDS FREE WITH USB INTERFACE, SATELLITE TUNER AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! **

 

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***

 

 

 

 

*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

 

 

 

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***

 

 

TOTAL AUTO SALES

3366 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7N 3M8

 

 

**APPLY ONLINE WWW.TOTALAUTOSALE.COM SAME OR NEXT DAY APPROVALS! ALL CREDIT WELCOME!**

 

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Monday         8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

Tuesday        8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

Wednesday  8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

Thursday      8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

Friday            8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

Saturday       By Appointment 

Sunday          By Appointment

 

AFTER 5PM AND WEEKENDS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

 

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with OMVIC. A car proof history report will

be provided with your vehicle of choice before you decide to purchase it.

 

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***

Vehicle Features

DIESEL
LUXURY
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

