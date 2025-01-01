2015 BMW 6 Series

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*2nd SET WINTER ON ALLOYS* <span>Very Clean M-Sport Package AWD </span><span>BMW 640i xDrive 3.0 Twin Turbo 6Cyl with Automatic </span><span>Transmission.</span><span> Black</span><span> on Brown</span><span> Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Front and Rear Seats, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Sunroof, Keyless, Xenon, Cruise Control, Power Front Seats, Memory Front Seats, Fog Lights, Push to Start, </span><span>Premium</span><span> Audio Harman/Kardon System, Heated Steering Wheels, Power Tail Gate, Wood Interior, Front and Back Parking sensors, Heads Up Display, Privacy Rear Glass, Blind Spot Indicators, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><br /><div><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></div>

2015 BMW 6 Series

162,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 BMW 6 Series

Gran Coupe 640i AWD CERTIFIED M-PKG *2nd SET WINTER* NAVI CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED 4 LEATHER SUNROOF SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
12563129

2015 BMW 6 Series

Gran Coupe 640i AWD CERTIFIED M-PKG *2nd SET WINTER* NAVI CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED 4 LEATHER SUNROOF SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 12563129
  2. 12563129
  3. 12563129
  4. 12563129
  5. 12563129
  6. 12563129
  7. 12563129
  8. 12563129
  9. 12563129
  10. 12563129
  11. 12563129
  12. 12563129
  13. 12563129
  14. 12563129
  15. 12563129
  16. 12563129
  17. 12563129
  18. 12563129
  19. 12563129
  20. 12563129
  21. 12563129
  22. 12563129
  23. 12563129
  24. 12563129
  25. 12563129
  26. 12563129
  27. 12563129
  28. 12563129
  29. 12563129
  30. 12563129
  31. 12563129
  32. 12563129
  33. 12563129
  34. 12563129
  35. 12563129
  36. 12563129
  37. 12563129
  38. 12563129
  39. 12563129
  40. 12563129
  41. 12563129
  42. 12563129
  43. 12563129
  44. 12563129
  45. 12563129
  46. 12563129
  47. 12563129
  48. 12563129
  49. 12563129
  50. 12563129
  51. 12563129
  52. 12563129
  53. 12563129
  54. 12563129
  55. 12563129
  56. 12563129
  57. 12563129
Contact Seller

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
162,000KM
VIN WBA6B8C5XFD453731

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3238
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*2nd SET WINTER ON ALLOYS* Very Clean M-Sport Package AWD BMW 640i xDrive 3.0 Twin Turbo 6Cyl with Automatic Transmission. Black on Brown Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Front and Rear Seats, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Sunroof, Keyless, Xenon, Cruise Control, Power Front Seats, Memory Front Seats, Fog Lights, Push to Start, Premium Audio Harman/Kardon System, Heated Steering Wheels, Power Tail Gate, Wood Interior, Front and Back Parking sensors, Heads Up Display, Privacy Rear Glass, Blind Spot Indicators, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
Front Sensors
Extra Set of Tires
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Door Code Entry
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Service Records Included
HUD / Heads Up or Windshield Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan HIGHLINE-R TYPE AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*V. MAINTAIN* NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan HIGHLINE-R TYPE AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*V. MAINTAIN* NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 120,660 KM $22,790 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Escape 2.0L SEL 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*FORD MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2019 Ford Escape 2.0L SEL 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*FORD MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 114,160 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra ESSENTIAL CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT*HYUNDAI MAINTAIN* NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2022 Hyundai Elantra ESSENTIAL CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT*HYUNDAI MAINTAIN* NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 55,480 KM $21,595 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2015 BMW 6 Series