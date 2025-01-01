2015 BMW i3

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span>** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE ** Visit Our Website @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca * </span></p><p><span>Please note that 30% of our inventory is located at our secondary lot. Please book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.</span></p><p><span><br></span></p><p><span>High-Value Options</span></p><p><span>hd radio<br>onstar<br>Heated seats - driver and passenger</span></p><p><span>Rain<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1743273774976_7620436680119431 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> sensor front windshield</span></p><p><span>navigation system<br></span></p><p><br></p><p><span>FINANCING - Financing is available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We ll help you rebuild your credit! Low finance rates are available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) we also have financing options available starting at @7.99% O.A.C All credits are approved, bad, Good, and New!!! Credit applications are available on our website. Approvals are done very quickly. The same Day Delivery Options are also available. </span></p><p><span><br></span></p><p><span>PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST and licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle! </span></p><p><span><br></span></p><p><span>CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - A certification package can be purchased for only $699, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified</span></p><p><span><br></span></p><p><span>WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties for any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranges from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico Warranty, the longest-serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you don t use it, you won t lose its guarantee. We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs. </span></p><p><span><br></span></p><p><span>TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! </span></p><p><span><br></span></p><p><span>NEW VEHICLES DAILY COME VISIT US AT 547 PLAINS ROAD EAST IN BURLINGTON ONTARIO AND TAKE ADVANTAGE OF TOP-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES. WE ARE ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALERS BUY WITH CONFIDENCE ** </span></p><p><span><br></span></p><p><span>If you have questions about us or any of our vehicles or if you would like to schedule a test drive, feel free to stop by, give us a call, or contact us online. We look forward to seeing you soon </span></p><p><span><br></span></p><p><span>Please make an appointment before visiting us! Call US today! ( 905 ) 639 - 8187 </span></p><p><span>WE ARE LOCATED AT</span></p><p><span>547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E</span></p>

2015 BMW i3

117,500 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 BMW i3

HB - ELECTRIC - NO ACCIDENTS - NAVIGATION !!

Watch This Vehicle
12348615

2015 BMW i3

HB - ELECTRIC - NO ACCIDENTS - NAVIGATION !!

Location

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

Contact Seller

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
117,500KM
VIN WBY1Z2C59FV287281

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 287281
  • Mileage 117,500 KM

Vehicle Description

** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE ** Visit Our Website @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca * 

Please note that 30% of our inventory is located at our secondary lot. Please book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.


High-Value Options

hd radio
onstar
Heated seats - driver and passenger

Rain sensor front windshield

navigation system


FINANCING - Financing is available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We 'll help you rebuild your credit! Low finance rates are available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) we also have financing options available starting at @7.99% O.A.C All credits are approved, bad, Good, and New!!! Credit applications are available on our website. Approvals are done very quickly. The same Day Delivery Options are also available. 


PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST and licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle! 


CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - A certification package can be purchased for only $699, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified


WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties for any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranges from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico Warranty, the longest-serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you don 't use it, you won 't lose its guarantee. We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs. 


TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! 


NEW VEHICLES DAILY COME VISIT US AT 547 PLAINS ROAD EAST IN BURLINGTON ONTARIO AND TAKE ADVANTAGE OF TOP-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES. WE ARE ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALERS BUY WITH CONFIDENCE ** 


If you have questions about us or any of our vehicles or if you would like to schedule a test drive, feel free to stop by, give us a call, or contact us online. We look forward to seeing you soon 


Please make an appointment before visiting us! Call US today! ( 905 ) 639 - 8187 

WE ARE LOCATED AT

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Automatic Air Conditioning
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Smart Device Integration
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Fixed Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
50-50 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Media / Nav / Comm

4 Speakers
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Black Side Windows Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Reverse Opening Rear Doors
Coloured Bodyside Insert
Black Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Composite Panels
Black Power Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Motor
9.70 Axle Ratio
20-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Additional Features

height adjustment
Dashboard Storage
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Partial Floor Console w/Storage
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: Single Speed
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/7.4 kW Onboard Charger
Seat Integrated Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
18 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V
4 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 22 kWh Capacity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Used 2021 Subaru Forester 2.5i - Back-Up Camera - Drive Train - All Wheel !! for sale in Burlington, ON
2021 Subaru Forester 2.5i - Back-Up Camera - Drive Train - All Wheel !! 172,700 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 4MATIC - LOW KMS - Navigation - Sunroof ! for sale in Burlington, ON
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 4MATIC - LOW KMS - Navigation - Sunroof ! 12,350 KM $33,888 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV LT - ELECTRIC - 57,000KM ONLY - BOLT EUV !! for sale in Burlington, ON
2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV LT - ELECTRIC - 57,000KM ONLY - BOLT EUV !! 57,700 KM $24,888 + tax & lic

Email Elite Luxury Motors Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-639-XXXX

(click to show)

905-639-8187

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

905-639-8187

Contact Seller
2015 BMW i3