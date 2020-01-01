2015 BMW X5



THIS AWD BMW X5 X-DRIVE 35I Is Out Of Toronto, ON. Fresh Oil Change Done. This Vehicle Is Equipped With Roof Rails, Navigation, Cruise Control, Parking Sensors, Key-less Entry, Push To Start, Full Leather Interior, Heated/Power Seats, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Power Tailgate, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lights, Rear-view Camera, Leather Steering Wheel, Home link System, Dual Climate AC, AM/FM/XM/CD/AUX/USB. This Vehicle Has An 8 Speed Automatic Transmission & A 3.0L 300 Horsepower V6 Engine (Certified & E-Tested In Road Ready Condition, Everything In Working Order). Fantastic Overall Condition Inside & Out!! Very Well Kept Since New. Non-Smoker Vehicle. Car proof Report Showing Repair Claim Of $1,745.90 As Of 12/14/2015 (Minor Cosmetic Repair To Rear Bumper)









Acura on Brant - A proud member of the Leggat Auto Group. Servicing Burlington, Halton, Hamilton, Grimsby, Waterdown, Toronto, Mississauga, Oakville, Stoney Creek, London, St.Catharines, Niagara Falls, & Surrounding Areas. Minutes from the QEW and 403. Carproof Verified. Good or Bad Credit, No Problem! All Credit Welcome OAC. Full Service Department with FREE Loaner Cars & Body Shop. Call and Book your Appointment Today!



Safety Traction Control

ABS Brakes

4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

CD Player

Compass Additional Features AWD

Navigation System

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.