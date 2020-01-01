Menu
2015 BMW X5

xDrive35i AWD | RAILS | SENSORS | CAMERA | LEATHER | NAVI |

Location

Acura On Brant

629 Brant St, Burlington, ON L7R 2H1

905-333-4144

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 168,297KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4422138
  • Stock #: 20095A
  • VIN: 5UXKR0C51F0P08576
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

THIS AWD BMW X5 X-DRIVE 35I Is Out Of Toronto, ON. Fresh Oil Change Done. This Vehicle Is Equipped With Roof Rails, Navigation, Cruise Control, Parking Sensors, Key-less Entry, Push To Start, Full Leather Interior, Heated/Power Seats, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Power Tailgate, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lights, Rear-view Camera, Leather Steering Wheel, Home link System, Dual Climate AC, AM/FM/XM/CD/AUX/USB. This Vehicle Has An 8 Speed Automatic Transmission & A 3.0L 300 Horsepower V6 Engine (Certified & E-Tested In Road Ready Condition, Everything In Working Order). Fantastic Overall Condition Inside & Out!! Very Well Kept Since New. Non-Smoker Vehicle. Car proof Report Showing Repair Claim Of $1,745.90 As Of 12/14/2015 (Minor Cosmetic Repair To Rear Bumper)




Acura on Brant - A proud member of the Leggat Auto Group. Servicing Burlington, Halton, Hamilton, Grimsby, Waterdown, Toronto, Mississauga, Oakville, Stoney Creek, London, St.Catharines, Niagara Falls, & Surrounding Areas. Minutes from the QEW and 403. Carproof Verified. Good or Bad Credit, No Problem! All Credit Welcome OAC. Full Service Department with FREE Loaner Cars & Body Shop. Call and Book your Appointment Today!
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Navigation System
  • 8 speed automatic

