2015 BMW X5

121,950 KM

$34,495

+ tax & licensing
$34,495

+ taxes & licensing

ZARQ

905-630-0070

2015 BMW X5

2015 BMW X5

xDrive50i

2015 BMW X5

xDrive50i

ZARQ

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5

905-630-0070

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,495

+ taxes & licensing

121,950KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8099338
  Stock #: 1025C5
  VIN: 5UXKR6C5XF0J74805

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Metallic Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,950 KM

Vehicle Description

ZARQ is a Consumer-Driven OMVIC Registered Dealer & Proud Member of the Used Cars Dealers Association of Ontario (UCDA)

 

We Invest Significant Time & Care In Each ZARQ Client & Each ZARQ-Certified BMW: We Ensure Every Aspect Of Your BMW Is Taken Care Of: Every Little Detail Catered To.

 

Our Aim Is To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Experience Greatly Enjoyable and Memorable!

 

We Won’t Let You Down!

 

Our Vehicles Are Thoroughly Inspected & Serviced By Technicians With Extensive Experience in All Kind’s of BMW’s: Electronic, Hybrid, I4’s, I6’s V8’s, V12’s, M’s and Others. 

 

We Take Pride in How Well We Know & Understand BMW’s! 

 

Do You Own a BMW and Need Help? Bring It to Us! We Aren’t Just a Store That Sells Great BMW’s, We Are Burlington’s BMW Enthusiast Community! We Are Always Here to Help All BMW Owners : We Can Help You Get Repairs by Technicians Experienced in BMW’s at Affordable Rates, We Can Help You Diagnose Issues, We Can Help You Customize Your BMW, We Can Help You Find Custom or Used Stock Parts for Your BMW! Feel Free to Stop By Our Store or Call Us to Find Out More!

 

*THIS VEHICLE IS ELIGIBLE FOR FINANCING*

 

Our Financing Partners Are The Best In The Industry: We Will Get You Approved! 

 

Have A Great Credit Score/Income? We Also Offer Low-Interest Prime Financing Through The 

Big Banks!

 

GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY, APPLY ONLINE!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Warranty Available
Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

ZARQ

ZARQ

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5

