Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*CERTIFIED*2nd SET WINTER TIRES* <span>Very Clean 1.4L Turbo 4Cyl Buick Encore with Automatic Transmission. White on Brown Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bucket Leather Heated Seats, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Blind Spot, Steering Mounted Controls, Alloys, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Direction Compass, Dual Climate Controls, Sunroof, Fog Light, Side Turning Signals, Dual Power Front Seats, Bose Premium Audio System, Wood Interior, Memory Driver Seat, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!! </span></div><br /><div><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></div>

2015 Buick Encore

135,010 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Buick Encore

1.4T LEATHER AWD CERTIFIED *2nd WINTER* NAV CAMERA HEATED LEATHER SUNROOF BLUETOOTH ALLOYS BLIND SPOT

Watch This Vehicle
12414156

2015 Buick Encore

1.4T LEATHER AWD CERTIFIED *2nd WINTER* NAV CAMERA HEATED LEATHER SUNROOF BLUETOOTH ALLOYS BLIND SPOT

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 12414156
  2. 12414156
  3. 12414156
  4. 12414156
  5. 12414156
  6. 12414156
  7. 12414156
  8. 12414156
  9. 12414156
  10. 12414156
  11. 12414156
  12. 12414156
  13. 12414156
  14. 12414156
  15. 12414156
  16. 12414156
  17. 12414156
  18. 12414156
  19. 12414156
  20. 12414156
  21. 12414156
  22. 12414156
  23. 12414156
  24. 12414156
  25. 12414156
  26. 12414156
  27. 12414156
  28. 12414156
  29. 12414156
  30. 12414156
  31. 12414156
  32. 12414156
  33. 12414156
  34. 12414156
  35. 12414156
  36. 12414156
  37. 12414156
  38. 12414156
  39. 12414156
  40. 12414156
  41. 12414156
  42. 12414156
Contact Seller

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
135,010KM
VIN KL4CJGSB7FB264745

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3124
  • Mileage 135,010 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*CERTIFIED*2nd SET WINTER TIRES* Very Clean 1.4L Turbo 4Cyl Buick Encore with Automatic Transmission. White on Brown Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bucket Leather Heated Seats, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Blind Spot, Steering Mounted Controls, Alloys, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Direction Compass, Dual Climate Controls, Sunroof, Fog Light, Side Turning Signals, Dual Power Front Seats, Bose Premium Audio System, Wood Interior, Memory Driver Seat, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
tinted windows

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Extra Set of Tires
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Premium Interior Trim Level
Luggage / Roof Rack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2012 Toyota Sienna V6 LE CERTIFIED *8 SEAT*TOYOTA MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH ALLOYS ENGINE R. START for sale in Burlington, ON
2012 Toyota Sienna V6 LE CERTIFIED *8 SEAT*TOYOTA MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH ALLOYS ENGINE R. START 79,690 KM $19,595 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Edge SEL AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA HEATED LEATHER BLUETOOTH ALLOYS PARKING SENSORS for sale in Burlington, ON
2022 Ford Edge SEL AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA HEATED LEATHER BLUETOOTH ALLOYS PARKING SENSORS 163,850 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota Prius Prime PREMIUM PLUG-IN CERTIFIED *2nd WINTER* NAV CAMERA HEATED SEAT/STEERING LANE DEPARTURE for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Toyota Prius Prime PREMIUM PLUG-IN CERTIFIED *2nd WINTER* NAV CAMERA HEATED SEAT/STEERING LANE DEPARTURE 193,280 KM $19,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2015 Buick Encore