2015 Chevrolet Cruze
1LT REMOTE START | FUEL EFFICIENT
Location
Leggat Chevrolet Burlington
2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3
- Listing ID: 9206770
- Stock #: 6800A
- VIN: 1G1PC5SB5F7284106
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 6800A
- Mileage 71,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Watch this 2015 Chevrolet Cruze LT glide through the city streets with ease and provide you with the comfort you’ve always wanted.
Finished in a Silver Ice Metallic exterior with a trunk lip spoiler, and exhausts that complement the black cloth interior, standing on a set of 16” steel wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 1.4L four (4) cylinder engine paired to an six (6) speed automatic transmission.
Step into the interior and you will be impressed to find features including a rear camera, tire pressure monitor, cruise control, 6 speaker system, remote start, heated power mirrors and so much more.
Don’t miss your chance to take home this 2015 Chevrolet Cruze LT!
Vehicle Features
