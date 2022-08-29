Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

71,500 KM

Details Description Features

$14,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

905-333-3700

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT REMOTE START | FUEL EFFICIENT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT REMOTE START | FUEL EFFICIENT

Location

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3

905-333-3700

  1. 9206770
  2. 9206770
  3. 9206770
  4. 9206770
  5. 9206770
  6. 9206770
  7. 9206770
  8. 9206770
  9. 9206770
  10. 9206770
Contact Seller

$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

71,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9206770
  • Stock #: 6800A
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB5F7284106

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 6800A
  • Mileage 71,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Watch this 2015 Chevrolet Cruze LT glide through the city streets with ease and provide you with the comfort you’ve always wanted. 



Finished in a Silver Ice Metallic exterior with a trunk lip spoiler, and exhausts that complement the black cloth interior, standing on a set of 16” steel wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 1.4L four (4) cylinder engine paired to an six (6) speed automatic transmission. 



Step into the interior and you will be impressed to find features including a rear camera, tire pressure monitor, cruise control, 6 speaker system, remote start, heated power mirrors and so much more. 



Don’t miss your chance to take home this 2015 Chevrolet Cruze LT!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

2015 Chevrolet Cruze...
 71,500 KM
$14,998 + tax & lic
2016 Cadillac CT6 3....
 33,158 KM
$53,998 + tax & lic
2021 GMC Sierra 1500...
 15,835 KM
$63,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3

Call Dealer

905-333-XXXX

(click to show)

905-333-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory