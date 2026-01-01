Menu
<div>Hello selling 2015 CHEVROLET EQUINOX LS,1 Owner,Clean title,ready to go ! Very reliable,in great condition,very smooth drive, chilled ac, power windows, power locks, automatic transmission,for only $4,999 plus $299 for safety certification plus hst & licencing. To book an appointment for test drive contact please contact.</div><div>(Ahmad) 6476278748 </div><div> 1world motors Inc. </div><div> 1227 Plains Rd E #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2</div>

Location

1 World Motors Inc

1227 plains road east #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

647-627-8748

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
237,709KM
VIN 2GNALAEK8F6262514

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 237,709 KM

Vehicle Description

Hello selling 2015 CHEVROLET EQUINOX LS,1 Owner,Clean title,ready to go ! Very reliable,in great condition,very smooth drive, chilled ac, power windows, power locks, automatic transmission,for only $4,999 plus $299 for safety certification plus hst & licencing. To book an appointment for test drive contact please contact.(Ahmad) 6476278748  1world motors Inc.  1227 Plains Rd E #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

