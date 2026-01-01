$4,999+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Equinox
LS
1 World Motors Inc
1227 plains road east #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
647-627-8748
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
237,709KM
VIN 2GNALAEK8F6262514
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 237,709 KM
Vehicle Description
Hello selling 2015 CHEVROLET EQUINOX LS,1 Owner,Clean title,ready to go ! Very reliable,in great condition,very smooth drive, chilled ac, power windows, power locks, automatic transmission,for only $4,999 plus $299 for safety certification plus hst & licencing. To book an appointment for test drive contact please contact.(Ahmad) 6476278748 1world motors Inc. 1227 Plains Rd E #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
