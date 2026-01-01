$6,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Chevrolet Malibu
LS *24srvc records
2015 Chevrolet Malibu
LS *24srvc records
Location
LGA motors
305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
905-412-3805
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
164,367KM
VIN 1G11B5SL4FF304630
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1185
- Mileage 164,367 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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LGA motors
305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
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905-412-XXXX(click to show)
$6,995
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LGA motors
905-412-3805
2015 Chevrolet Malibu