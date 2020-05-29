2015 Chevrolet Malibu

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Rear Side Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Seating Bucket Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.