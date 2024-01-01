Menu
This LOW MILEAGE Chevy Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab is Accident Free and loaded with the following options: Upgraded wheel/tire package on 33s, Levelled, 5.3L V8, 4WD, Heated seats, Power seats, Nav/Backup Cam, Bedliner + much more. 

To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please call us at 289-293-1913 or email us at info@grayautomotivegroup.com to make sure it's still available.

No hidden fees. HST, licensing, and $12.50 OMVIC transaction fee extra.

Financing available at competitive rates.

Trade-Ins Welcome!

Safety Certification package available for $899.

If you choose to safety the vehicle yourself, the following statement is required by OMVIC:

This vehicle is being sold "as is," unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</span></p>

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

86,848 KM

$23,988

+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT/4x4/No Accidents

11952123

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT/4x4/No Accidents

Gray Automotive Group

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8

(905) 926-7121

$23,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
86,848KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCUKREC4FG110069

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 244
  • Mileage 86,848 KM

This LOW MILEAGE Chevy Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab is Accident Free and loaded with the following options: Upgraded wheel/tire package on 33s, Levelled, 5.3L V8, 4WD, Heated seats, Power seats, Nav/Backup Cam, Bedliner + much more.

To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please call us at 289-293-1913 or email us at info@grayautomotivegroup.com to make sure it’s still available.

No hidden fees. HST, licensing, and $12.50 OMVIC transaction fee extra.

Financing available at competitive rates.

Trade-Ins Welcome!

 

.

 

.

 

.

 

Safety Certification package available for $899.

If you choose to safety the vehicle yourself, the following statement is required by OMVIC:

This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Gray Automotive Group

Gray Automotive Group

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
$23,988

+ taxes & licensing

Gray Automotive Group

(905) 926-7121

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500