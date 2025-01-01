Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Roboto, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Hello, selling 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500,Clean title,ready to go ! Very reliable car ,in great condition,Heated seats,very smooth drive,Leather seats, chilled ac, power windows,power locks, automatic transmission,very smooth drive, only $12,500 plus $299 for safety certification plus HST & Licensing. To book an appointment or for further details or to book an appointment please contact. (Ahmad) 6476278748 1world motors Inc. 1227 Plains Rd E #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2</span><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Roboto, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p>

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

259,389 KM

Details Description Features

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Watch This Vehicle
13143649

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

1 World Motors Inc

1227 plains road east #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

647-627-8748

  1. 1762317590
  2. 1762317590
  3. 1762317590
  4. 1762317590
  5. 1762317590
  6. 1762317590
  7. 1762317590
  8. 1762317590
  9. 1762317590
  10. 1762317590
  11. 1762317590
  12. 1762317590
  13. 1762317590
  14. 1762317590
  15. 1762317590
  16. 1762317590
  17. 1762317590
  18. 1762317590
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
259,389KM
VIN 3GCUKREC8FG483163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 259,389 KM

Vehicle Description

Hello, selling 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500,Clean title,ready to go ! Very reliable car ,in great condition,Heated seats,very smooth drive,Leather seats, chilled ac, power windows,power locks, automatic transmission,very smooth drive, only $12,500 plus $299 for safety certification plus HST & Licensing. To book an appointment or for further details or to book an appointment please contact. (Ahmad) 6476278748 1world motors Inc. 1227 Plains Rd E #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1 World Motors Inc

Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ Turbo w/1SA for sale in Burlington, ON
2011 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ Turbo w/1SA 137,433 KM $5,899 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT GLS for sale in Burlington, ON
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT GLS 104,351 KM $8,399 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Mazda MAZDA5 GS for sale in Burlington, ON
2010 Mazda MAZDA5 GS 117,286 KM SOLD

Email 1 World Motors Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1 World Motors Inc

1 World Motors Inc

1227 plains road east #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-627-XXXX

(click to show)

647-627-8748

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,500

+ taxes & licensing>

1 World Motors Inc

647-627-8748

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500