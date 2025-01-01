$23,995+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Tahoe
V8 LS 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*8 SEATS* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
183,690KM
VIN 1GNSKAKC2FR218727
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A3440
- Mileage 183,690 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*14 SERVICE RECORDS*8 PASSENGERS* Very Clean Chevrolet Tahoe V8 5.3L AWD With Automatic Transmission has Back up Camera, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Reverse Parking Sensors and Heated Leather Seats. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX, AC, Alloys, Premium Sound System, Dual Climate Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Direction Compass, Paddle Shifters, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! -------------------------------------------------
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Seating
Leather Interior
8 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Trim
Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
3rd / Third Row Seats
Compass Direction
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Auto Moto of Ontario
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
2015 Chevrolet Tahoe