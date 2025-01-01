Menu
*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*14 SERVICE RECORDS*8 PASSENGERS* Very Clean Chevrolet Tahoe V8 5.3L AWD With Automatic Transmission has Back up Camera, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Reverse Parking Sensors and Heated Leather Seats. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX, AC, Alloys, Premium Sound System, Dual Climate Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Direction Compass, Paddle Shifters, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. 
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

2015 Chevrolet Tahoe

183,690 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Chevrolet Tahoe

V8 LS 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*8 SEATS* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
12898208

2015 Chevrolet Tahoe

V8 LS 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*8 SEATS* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
183,690KM
VIN 1GNSKAKC2FR218727

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3440
  • Mileage 183,690 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
tinted windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
8 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
3rd / Third Row Seats
Compass Direction
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2015 Chevrolet Tahoe