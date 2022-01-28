$6,500+ tax & licensing
$6,500
+ taxes & licensing
Good Cars Only
905-332-8575
2015 Chevrolet Trax
2015 Chevrolet Trax
LT
Location
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,500
+ taxes & licensing
285,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8226108
- VIN: 3gncjrsb8fl162460
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 285,000 KM
Vehicle Description
GREAT ON FUEL ALL WHEEL DRIVE ALL NEW BRAKES, CLEAN ACCIDENT REPORT, WELL MAINTAINED RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT! A/C POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS ALLOY WHEELS,POWER MIRRORS. PRICE INCLUDES FULL SAFETY HST TAX AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA CHARGE.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8