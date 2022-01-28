Menu
2015 Chevrolet Trax

285,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

2015 Chevrolet Trax

2015 Chevrolet Trax

LT

2015 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

285,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8226108
  VIN: 3gncjrsb8fl162460

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 285,000 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT ON FUEL ALL WHEEL DRIVE ALL NEW BRAKES, CLEAN ACCIDENT REPORT, WELL MAINTAINED RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT! A/C POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS ALLOY WHEELS,POWER MIRRORS. PRICE INCLUDES FULL SAFETY HST TAX AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA CHARGE.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

