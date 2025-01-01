$9,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2015 Chrysler 200
C
2015 Chrysler 200
C
Location
Brettons Imports Inc.
3425 Harvester Rd. #11, Burlington, ON L7M 4M1
519-587-3349
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
116,788KM
Good Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 116,788 KM
Vehicle Description
Panoramic roof , leather, navigation.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Convenience
Proximity Key
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Brettons Imports Inc.
2015 Chrysler 200 C 116,788 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Crew cab 4x4 6’4 box 83,233 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Td6 Diesel HSE 101,344 KM $39,997 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Brettons Imports Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brettons Imports Inc.
3425 Harvester Rd. #11, Burlington, ON L7M 4M1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-587-XXXX(click to show)
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Brettons Imports Inc.
519-587-3349
2015 Chrysler 200