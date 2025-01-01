Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Panoramic roof , leather, navigation. </p>

2015 Chrysler 200

116,788 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Chrysler 200

C

Watch This Vehicle
13317509

2015 Chrysler 200

C

Location

Brettons Imports Inc.

3425 Harvester Rd. #11, Burlington, ON L7M 4M1

519-587-3349

  1. 1765582683943
  2. 1765582684605
  3. 1765582685017
  4. 1765582685457
  5. 1765582685916
  6. 1765582686365
  7. 1765582686807
  8. 1765582687274
  9. 1765582687689
  10. 1765582688074
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
116,788KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,788 KM

Vehicle Description

Panoramic roof , leather, navigation. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Convenience

Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brettons Imports Inc.

Used 2015 Chrysler 200 C for sale in Burlington, ON
2015 Chrysler 200 C 116,788 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Crew cab 4x4 6’4 box for sale in Burlington, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Crew cab 4x4 6’4 box 83,233 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Td6 Diesel HSE for sale in Burlington, ON
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Td6 Diesel HSE 101,344 KM $39,997 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Brettons Imports Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brettons Imports Inc.

Brettons Imports Inc.

3425 Harvester Rd. #11, Burlington, ON L7M 4M1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-587-XXXX

(click to show)

519-587-3349

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Brettons Imports Inc.

519-587-3349

2015 Chrysler 200