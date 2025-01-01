Menu
*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*SERVICE RECORDS* Nice Clean Dodge Challenger SXT 3.6L V6 With Automatic Transmission. Black on Black Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated Leather Front Seats, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Premium Audio System, Memory Power Driver Seat, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Big Size Touch Screen, Sunroof, Reverse Parking Sensors, Heated Steering Wheel, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. 
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.

2015 Dodge Challenger

169,190 KM

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Dodge Challenger

SXT PLUS CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*DODGE MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

12868757

2015 Dodge Challenger

SXT PLUS CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*DODGE MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
169,190KM
VIN 2C3CDZBG0FH810902

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 169,190 KM

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*SERVICE RECORDS* Nice Clean Dodge Challenger SXT 3.6L V6 With Automatic Transmission. Black on Black Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated Leather Front Seats, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Premium Audio System, Memory Power Driver Seat, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Big Size Touch Screen, Sunroof, Reverse Parking Sensors, Heated Steering Wheel, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Traction Control
Dual front airbags

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
Push Button Start

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Dual Climate Control

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2015 Dodge Challenger